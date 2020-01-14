Man at the center of Monday night Vigo County water rescue charged

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man at the center of a Monday night water rescue in Vigo County is now facing charges.

The rescue happened around 10:00 p.m. just south of West Terre Haute near Darwin Road and South Lake Road.

First responders were able to rescue 58-year-old Gerard Dunn and his dog after the truck he was driving left the road and went into a body of water.

When police arrived Dunn was inside of an ambulance. First responders told deputies they could smell alcohol coming from Dunn.

He allegedly had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Police said they found an unlabeled bottle of pills inside of Dunn's truck, which he later said was 'knockoff Viagra.'

Dunn allegedly told police the accident happened because he was moving to Deleware and GPS led him into the lake.

Police said they gave him a breath test and he blew a .130 BAC. After that. they said he failed a field sobriety test.

Police the placed him in cuffs, where Dunn reportedly agreed to a chemical test. That's when they took him to Regional Hospital.

At the hospital - Dunn told police he refused to give blood for the chemical test and told deputies drawing blood was illegal.

Deputies told hospital staff they would just need him medically cleared so he could be arrested.

A short time later, Dunn told the deputy he was cold and wanted a blanket. The deputy told him he could ask the nurse when they came back in.

When the deputy refused to push the emergency call button - he allegedly tried to get out of the bed to push the button. The deputy tried to grab Dunn's unhandcuffed arm to get him back into the bed.

Dunn allegedly kicked the deputy in the shin. Dunn was placed on the bed face down and handcuffed with both of his arms behind his back.

Dunn was charged with battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.