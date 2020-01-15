TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the name of the person at the center of a barricade situation at a KFC restaurant in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Coroner says Ronnie Orndell, 44, died of stab wounds. On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department said the employee who started the situation had died of self-inflicted injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY | MAN AT THE CENTER OF TERRE HAUTE KFC STANDOFF DEAD
Monday morning, officers with the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a call at the KFC at Fort Harrison Road and Lafayette Avenue. It was reported that an employee at KFC, now identified as Orndell, was threatening other employees with a pair of scissors.
Once Orndell stopped responding, police were concerned for his safety. Officers entered the KFC to find Orndell on the ground unresponsive. They immediately transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Related Content
- Man at center of barricade situation at KFC has been identified
- Barricade situation ends early Thursday
- Suspect in barricade situation enters plea agreement
- Police handling Barricade situation in Greene County
- 13th 1/2 Street barricade situation ends peacefully
- Man at the center of Terre Haute KFC standoff dead
- The man behind Terre Haute barricade situation was wanted for strangulation, residential entry charges
- KFC partners with Beyond Meat
- Police release identity of suspect involved in Clay County barricade situation
- Barricaded subject arrested without incident