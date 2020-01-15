Clear

Man at center of barricade situation at KFC has been identified

Officials have identified the person at the center of a barricade situation at a fast-food location on the north side of Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 12:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials have released the name of the person at the center of a barricade situation at a KFC restaurant in Terre Haute.

The Vigo County Coroner says Ronnie Orndell, 44, died of stab wounds. On Monday, the Terre Haute Police Department said the employee who started the situation had died of self-inflicted injuries.

Monday morning, officers with the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a call at the KFC at Fort Harrison Road and Lafayette Avenue. It was reported that an employee at KFC, now identified as Orndell, was threatening other employees with a pair of scissors. 

Once Orndell stopped responding, police were concerned for his safety. Officers entered the KFC to find Orndell on the ground unresponsive. They immediately transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

