Man arrested stabbing at 6th Avenue Bar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars in connection to a stabbing that happened last month.
Police arrested Daniel Allsup.
They say it started with a fight outside of the 6th Avenue Bar in Terre Haute.
Court records suggest Allsup and the victim had been arguing inside the bar when they took it outside.
That's when police say Allsup stabbed the victim.
Witnesses say he ran away as the victim chased him.
Police eventually found and arrested the Allsup.
He faces charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery with a deadly weapon.
The victim had to go to an area hospital for treatment.
