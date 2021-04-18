Man arrested on drug charges

HYMERA, Ind. (WTHI) - 31-year-old David Shelton was arrested over the weekend in Hymera, Indiana on drug charges.
Sullivan county law officials say when they pulled Shelton over he showed signs of impairment.
Shelton told officers he had a firearm in the car.
After a search of his car deputies say they found meth, syringes, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.
He was sent to the Sullivan county jail.
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 10:22 PM
