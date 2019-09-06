Man arrested on Federal Trafficking warrant in Illinois

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are saying they're glad one man is off the streets.

Edgar County Sheriff's deputies say they worked with Clark County sheriff's deputies to arrest Christopher Asbury on a federal warrant.

This is according to the department's social media page.

Deputies are calling it a major meth trafficking case that lasted more than a year. It involved agents in Illinois, Indiana, and Kansas City.

Asbury is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.