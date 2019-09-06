EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are saying they're glad one man is off the streets.
Edgar County Sheriff's deputies say they worked with Clark County sheriff's deputies to arrest Christopher Asbury on a federal warrant.
This is according to the department's social media page.
Deputies are calling it a major meth trafficking case that lasted more than a year. It involved agents in Illinois, Indiana, and Kansas City.
Asbury is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Related Content
- Man arrested on Federal Trafficking warrant in Illinois
- Illinois trooper shot in East St. Louis executing warrant
- Man arrested locally on out of state warrant
- Indiana man arrested on warrant for Charlottesville assault
- Man arrested in Clinton for an 18-year-old warrant
- Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested
- Illinois to get $1.7M from federal for anti-poverty programs
- Illinois receives $16M federal grant to fight opioid abuse
- Illinois gets federal grant to improve maternal health
- Man arrested after several car burglaries in Illinois
Scroll for more content...