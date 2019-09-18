Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting

VINCENNES Ind. (WTHI) - A man from Vincennes is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says 911 dispatch received a call about a person who had been shot at a house on Thunderhill Drive at 4:22 a.m.
When deputies arrived at the house, they reported finding a man who was unresponsive. Officials determined he had died, and they believe he had been shot.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says police arrested another man who was at the scene, Jacob Samuel Lacoste, 22. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office. Lacoste is facing a preliminary charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
