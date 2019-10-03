Clear
Man arrested in connection to Daviess County child molesting investigation

A Gibson County man is facing charges in connection to a Daviess County child molesting investigation.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Police went to a home at 4984 West 525 South near Owensville to serve a felony arrest warrant for 30-year-old Aaron Riggs.

Police went to a home at 4984 West 525 South near Owensville to serve a felony arrest warrant for 30-year-old Aaron Riggs.

He was wanted in connection to a child molesting case out of Daviess County.

When police arrived, they learned Riggs was barricaded in the second story of the home.

Police say when Riggs refused to surrender, an Indiana State Police SWAT team entered and found Riggs hiding in a crawl space in the attic.

He is currently in the Gibson County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

