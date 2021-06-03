Man arrested in connection to 2020 shooting investigation that led to what court docs call self-defense killing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new arrest in a shooting case from last year.

Ryan Dixon faces charges of criminal confinement and criminal mischief in Vigo County.

Ryan Dixon (Provided booking photo) Ryan Dixon (Provided booking photo)

The charges date back to a shooting in early August of 2020. It happened at a property in West Terre Haute near US Highway 150 and Pennington Road.

The following information is attributed to documents filed in Vigo County courts.

There was a confrontation between the property owners and a group of off-road vehicles.

According to the court documents, Jeremy Robinson thought a group of off-road vehicles was on the property where he and his father, David Robinson, lived.

Court documents later said the riders were not on the property.

There was reportedly a confrontation. Most of the riders left the confrontation scene, but one was trapped because his Jeep was blocked by other vehicles.

At that point, Dixon became involved, joining Jeremy and David. As the person in the Jeep tried to leave, Dixon claimed the Jeep brushed up against his vehicle.

Dixon allegedly started to chase the man in the Jeep into a wooded area until they came to a dead-end at Coal Creek.

Dixon reportedly blocked the driver of Jeep in and slashed its tires with a knife. After that, either Jeremy Robinson or Dixon allegedly smashed out the Jeep's windows and punched the man in the face.

Court documents say the man in the Jeep fired a handgun, hitting Jeremy in the arm.

A short time later, the father, David Robinson, reportedly pointed a gun at the man in the Jeep at close range. That man shot David, claiming self-defense, killing him. The report says he called 911 and waited for the police.

Investigators believed the man in the Jeep had, in fact, acted in self-defense, not charging him for the killing.

Dixon doesn't face charges in the shootings themselves but was charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and/or resulting in serious bodily injury along with criminal mischief.

News 10 chose not to name the person that court documents say killed Robinson in self-defense since he was not charged.