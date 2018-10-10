Man arrested in Vermillion County for trying to buy a motorcycle on Craigslist with pot

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A drug bust was made possible through a Craigslist transaction.
Vermillion County Deputies arrested Charles Kelley.
Police say Kelley offered to buy a motorcycle off of Craigslist, using three pounds of marijuana and $2,000.
Conversations were monitored between Kelley and the seller.
Surveillance was set up.
When police arrested Kelley, they say he was in possession of three pounds of marijuana, seven grams of meth, cash, and drug paraphernalia.
