CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An 18-year-old warrant has finally been served.
On Wednesday, a Clinton Police officer was interviewing Robert Eugene Brodbeck on a battery case.
The problem was, Brodbeck gave police a different last name.
Police say Robert had been living under the alias Robert Eugene Bowman for the last 17 years.
Police say he has an 18-year-old warrant for desertion or abandonment from the military.
He also has two active warrants out of Texas.
The 47-year-old is now waiting for extradition from the U.S. Marshall's Office.
He is currently in the Vermillion County Jail.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Clinton for an 18-year-old warrant
- Indiana man arrested on warrant for Charlottesville assault
- Man arrested locally on out of state warrant
- Officials: Warrant served, meth found, three arrested
- US consumer confidence rises to 18-year high
- Two people arrested after crash near Clinton
- Several arrested on drug charges in Clinton
- Man arrested on drug charges while officers were serving separate warrant
- Brazil man arrested after synthetic marijuana, money and firearms found during search warrant
- Clinton man arrested on charges of stalking woman and slashing her tires
Scroll for more content...