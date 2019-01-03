Man arrested in Clinton for an 18-year-old warrant

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An 18-year-old warrant has finally been served.

On Wednesday, a Clinton Police officer was interviewing Robert Eugene Brodbeck on a battery case.

The problem was, Brodbeck gave police a different last name.

Police say Robert had been living under the alias Robert Eugene Bowman for the last 17 years.

Police say he has an 18-year-old warrant for desertion or abandonment from the military.

He also has two active warrants out of Texas.

The 47-year-old is now waiting for extradition from the U.S. Marshall's Office.

He is currently in the Vermillion County Jail.