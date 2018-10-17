Clear

Man arrested for stabbing at Terre Haute motel

A man is facing charges after a stabbing at a local motel.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing at a local motel.

Officers arrested Michael Byrer.

On Wednesday morning, the Terre Haute Police Department released information about what led to his arrest.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the Motel 6 near Honey Creek Mall.

According to court documents, Byrer told the victim he was going to kill him.

Documents say the victim had three stab wounds.

Police said the victim was taken t the hospital and is recovering.

Byrer will be in court on Friday.

