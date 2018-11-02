Clear

Man arrested for shooting woman in the head has a lengthy criminal history

Court records show this isn't Kyle's first act of violence towards this same victim.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about the man arrested for Wednesday night's shooting in northern Vigo County.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Kyle for shooting a woman in the head.

Sheriff Greg Ewing told News 10 the woman is expected to survive.

Kyle faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm without a license.

They also show a lengthy criminal history that dates back to Kyle's teens.

Deputies say Kyle shot the woman during an argument.

They also said this isn't the first time they've been called to this home.

In fact, deputies arrested Kyle on August 29th on strangulation charges.

Court records confirm this is the same victim in both cases.

The woman asked the judge to remove a protective order against Kyle just six days prior to the shooting.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for a sentence enhancement against Kyle in the latest case against him.

They're also going to charge him as a habitual offender.

Kyle's strangulation case remains set for jury trial in January.

