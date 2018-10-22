Man arrested for pulling a machete during Covered Bridge Festival fight

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is behind bars after police say he took out a machete during a fight.

It allegedly happened in Parke County at The Covered Bridge Festival.

On Sunday, police arrested Gordon Chia.

According to police, vendors in Bridgeton were fighting.

That's when they say Chia took out the machete.

He faces charges of intimidation and battery.

He is being held in the Parke County Jail without bond.