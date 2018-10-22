PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is behind bars after police say he took out a machete during a fight.
It allegedly happened in Parke County at The Covered Bridge Festival.
On Sunday, police arrested Gordon Chia.
According to police, vendors in Bridgeton were fighting.
That's when they say Chia took out the machete.
He faces charges of intimidation and battery.
He is being held in the Parke County Jail without bond.
Related Content
- Man arrested for pulling a machete during Covered Bridge Festival fight
- Scammers stopped at Covered Bridge Festival
- Nice weather improves Covered Bridge Festival Profits
- Covered Bridge Festival continues through weekend
- Bridge Festival seeing more interest in history of covered bridges.
- Covered Bridge Festival keeping police in Parke County busy
- Parke County covered bridge closed for repairs
- Everything you need to know for the 2017 Covered Bridge Festival
- Woman ‘disgusted’ after seeing slave shackles for sale at Parke County Covered Bridge Festival
- Indiana's largest festival is underway, here's a map of all of the Covered Bridge locations
Scroll for more content...