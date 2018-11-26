Clear

Man arrested for home improvement fraud after police say he accepted money for a job...but didn't do the work

A man was arrested in Warren County, Indiana on charges of home improvement fraud in Vermillion County.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested in Warren County, Indiana on charges of home improvement fraud in Vermillion County.

Police arrested 32-year-old Charles Richardson.

According to police, Richardson accepted $4,300 to replace the roof of a Vermillion County resident's home.

After receiving the money, Richardson allegedly didn't return to start the work...and refused to return the money.

He was arrested in Warren County and then brought to Vermillion County where he is being held on $10,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Cloudy, Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

The different types of winter storms

Image

North Knox girls

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

The Robinson Bus Barn

Image

West Terre Haute Police Officers learns his fate

Image

Sycamore football

Image

Hey Kevin 11-26

Image

Local business going online only for Cyber Monday

Image

Salvation Army signups

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art