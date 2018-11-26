Man arrested for home improvement fraud after police say he accepted money for a job...but didn't do the work

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested in Warren County, Indiana on charges of home improvement fraud in Vermillion County.
Police arrested 32-year-old Charles Richardson.
According to police, Richardson accepted $4,300 to replace the roof of a Vermillion County resident's home.
After receiving the money, Richardson allegedly didn't return to start the work...and refused to return the money.
He was arrested in Warren County and then brought to Vermillion County where he is being held on $10,000 bond.
