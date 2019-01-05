Man arrested for choking woman

FAIRVIEW, Ind. (WTHI) – A Vermillion county man is in jail after police say he choked a woman.

James Vandevender, Jr., of Clinton, was arrested Friday night at a home in Fairview.

Police say he had been fighting with a woman, held her down and choked her.

Investigators say they also found meth, drug paraphernalia and a syringe.

Vandevender is facing several charges including domestic battery and strangulation.