Man arrested for allegedly stealing a truck, while on parole in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clark County man is behind bars after police say he stole a truck while on parole.

The investigation started on Thursday morning in Casey, Illinois.

The owner of the truck said the truck disappeared sometime during the overnight hours on Wednesday going into Thursday.

The truck was found abandoned and wrecked in rural Clark County.

After interviewing several people, police arrested 23-year-old Brett Riggleman.

Riggleman was reportedly on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was charged with motor vehicle theft.

Riggleman is currently in the Clark County Jail waiting to be handed back to the Illinois Department of Corrections.