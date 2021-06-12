Man arrested after wife found dead in home

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A man is charged with murder after his wife was found dead inside their home.

According to the Knox county sheriff, deputies found Jasmin Lee Hatfield with severe wounds. Hatfield was dead when they arrived at the home on North Scott Road in Oaktown, Indiana just before 7 Friday evening. The sheriff says Hatfield’s husband, Kevin Eugene Hatfield, was not at the home when deputies got there.

Investigators determined Kevin Hatfield was a suspect. He was found and arrested in Sullivan county shortly after 8 that evening. He has since been booked into the Knox County Jail.