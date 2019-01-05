Man arrested after showing up at soon-to-be ex-wife's house

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana man is in jail after he showed up at his soon-to-be ex-wife's house.

Vermillion County deputies were called to a home in Hillsdale around early Saturday morning.

Police say Cody Swinefurth was inside the home.

A search of Swinefurth's car turned up meth and drug paraphernalia. He faces several charges including burglary.