Man arrested after police say he started a chase in stolen vehicle

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man from Rosedale is facing charges after the Parke County Sheriff's Office said he led a deputy on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy was driving on Lambert Avenue when he noticed a truck matching the description of a truck recently reported stolen in Vigo County.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. The Parke County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Shane Jenkins, 34.

The deputy reported Jenkins ran through a stop sign at U.S. Highway 41 and Lambert Avenue, narrowly missing a crash with an Indiana State Police Trooper. The pursuit ended when Jenkins ran into a yard.

Jenkins is facing charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and warrant for auto theft.

He was taken to the Parke County Jail with no bond.