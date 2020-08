KNOX CO, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man is in jail this weekend after a late night police chase in Knox county.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper tried to stop Clinton Meadows for an expired license plate.

They pulled into a gas station, but police say Meadows sped off.

He finally came to a stop after he hit a metal pole.

Police say Meadows and his passenger tried to run away but were caught.