Man arrested after investigation into reported camera in vent of tanning salon

Indiana State Police have announced the arrest of a man in an investigation involving a complaint of a hidden camera at a local tanning salon.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 10:16 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man from Sullivan is facing charges of voyeurism after an investigation at a local tanning salon. 

Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Normal Parnell, 50, on three counts of Voyeurism, a Level 6 Felony.

In April, the Sullivan Police Department confirmed there was an investigation into a complaint of a camera hidden in one of the rooms at the Parnell Tanning Salon.

Wednesday, State Police said a woman reported on April 18 video was taken of her by a cell phone located in a vent in the tanning room. Police say Parnell was working at the tanning salon at the time of the complaint, and officers received a warrant for Parnell's cell phone.

Charges were officially filed on Tuesday and Parnell posted bond after being arrested Wednesday.

Indiana State Police analyzed the phone and identified possible victims. Police said they identified and interviews the victims in the case.

According to Indiana State Police, detectives have now identified and interviewed all victims involved in this case and are very confident that no others are involved.

