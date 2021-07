PARIS, IL (WTHI) An investigation continues into a suspicious fire at a local Wabash Valley grocery store.

It happened at the Save-A-Lot in Paris, Illinois. It's on West Jasper St. Officials tell News 10 it happened early Monday morning.

News 10 has learned Conan McArthur was arrested in connection to that fire. He is facing charges of arson.

He's a Canadian citizen living in Paris. That's according to the Edgar County Sheriff's Department. He was taken to the Edgar County Jail.