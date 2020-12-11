Man arrested after an incident in Terre Haute Police Department parking lot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested after a Friday afternoon incident at the Terre Haute Police Department.

According to police, a vehicle pulled into the station parking lot where a woman was yelling for police to get a man, later identified as Brian Hollingsworth, out of the vehicle.

She yelled to the police that Hollingsworth had a gun.

The officer drew his gun and ordered Hollingsworth out of the vehicle. After he got out, he allegedly started walking away from the scene.

Police used a taser and took him into custody.

Hollingsworth was charged with intimidation, resisting law enforcement, and battery by bodily waste.