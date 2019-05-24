Man arrested after Vigo County stabbing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County authorities have arrested a local man after reports of a stabbing.

It happened yesterday at a home near U.S. Highway 41 in Vigo County.

Bradly Lawrence faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Lawrence and another man with a screwdriver.

According to documents, Lawrence left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities arrested Lawrence at the same home later in the day.

He claims the situation began because of a squatting problem with the victim.

That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.