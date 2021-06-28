Man arrested after Parke County motorcycle chase tops 100 mph

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after a motorcycle pursuit in Parke County.

On Friday, deputies attempted to stop Charles Corbin for a traffic violation.

According to police, Corbin didn't stop and led police on a pursuit that reached 100 miles an hour.

The driver came to a stop then the police said he threatened the deputies' lives.

Corbin is being charged with resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, and driving while being a habitual traffic violator and intimidation.