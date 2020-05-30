Man arrested after Friday stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute police chief is sharing new details regarding a stabbing Friday and a person has been arrested.

According to Chief Shawn Keen, police responded to the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue after 5 o’clock Friday.

Officers say they found a person with a cut on her leg. She was taken to the hospital.

Police say a group of adults and juveniles were fighting over missing money inside a home.

Police found the knife and say they located all the people involved in the fight.

28-year-old Gerri Neidhammer was arrested and could face charges for invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.