Man and his dog rescued after getting stuck in high water

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man and his dog are okay after a Vigo County water rescue.
It happened Monday night on South Lake Road just south of West Terre Haute.
First responders told News 10 the man was in a truck and got stuck in about four feet of water.
Crews were able to rescue the man and dog. The man reportedly has hypothermia.
