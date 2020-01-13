Clear
Man and his dog rescued after getting stuck in high water

First responders told News 10 the man was in a truck and got stuck in about four feet of water.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man and his dog are okay after a Vigo County water rescue.

It happened Monday night on South Lake Road just south of West Terre Haute.

Crews were able to rescue the man and dog. The man reportedly has hypothermia.

