Man accused of trying to arrest people from Edgar County Sheriff's Office found fit to stand trial

Hefner showed up at the Edgar County Sheriff's Office in Paris.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has decided a local man accused of impersonating an officer is fit to stand trial.

Justin Hefner pleaded not guilty in a recent hearing.

A judge ordered a trial in the case.

The charges come from an incident early last year.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN WHO ENTERED EDGAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HEAVILY ARMED OFFICIALLY CHARGED

Police say he was armed and had a list of people to arrest.

Court records show Hefner received treatment after an evaluation and psych report.

