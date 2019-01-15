Man accused of trying to arrest people from Edgar County Sheriff's Office found fit to stand trial

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has decided a local man accused of impersonating an officer is fit to stand trial.

Justin Hefner pleaded not guilty in a recent hearing.

A judge ordered a trial in the case.

The charges come from an incident early last year.

Hefner showed up at the Edgar County Sheriff's Office in Paris.

Police say he was armed and had a list of people to arrest.

Court records show Hefner received treatment after an evaluation and psych report.