TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scott Edwards appeared before a Vigo County judge on Thursday morning.
Edwards faces charges of aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent.
LINK | 'I AM APPALLED. I AM DISGUSTED. MY HEART HURTS.' LONGTIME FAMILY FRIEND TALKS TO NEWS 10 AFTER OFFICIALS SAY 14-MONTH-OLD'S TONGUE SPLIT WITH SCISSORS
Court records say the 14-month-old child Edwards was taking care of had a split tongue, linked to the use of scissors
Edwards will return to court for trial on June 10, with a pretrial set for July 30.
Related Content
- Man accused of splitting 14-month-old's tongue with scissors appears in court
- No decision made on bail for man accused of splitting toddler's tongue with what appeared to be scissors
- 'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after officials say 14-month-old's tongue split with scissors
- Two charged in connection to severe child abuse case, child's tongue split with what appeared to be scissors
- Knox County man to appear in court for his accused involvement in two deaths
- Man accused of leading police on a chase appears in court
- Vermillion County woman accused of charging $17K on grandma's credit card appears in court
- Suspect from Brazil drug raid makes first court appearance
- UPDATE: Juvenile appears in court after shooting incident
- Man facing charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping, and strangulation set for a court appearance
Scroll for more content...