Man accused of splitting 14-month-old's tongue with scissors appears in court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Scott Edwards appeared before a Vigo County judge on Thursday morning.

Edwards faces charges of aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent.

LINK | 'I AM APPALLED. I AM DISGUSTED. MY HEART HURTS.' LONGTIME FAMILY FRIEND TALKS TO NEWS 10 AFTER OFFICIALS SAY 14-MONTH-OLD'S TONGUE SPLIT WITH SCISSORS

Court records say the 14-month-old child Edwards was taking care of had a split tongue, linked to the use of scissors

Edwards will return to court for trial on June 10, with a pretrial set for July 30.