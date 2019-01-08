Man accused of shooting a juvenile in 2017 enters guilty plea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man accused of shooting a juvenile in the back of the head is set to plead guilty.

Under a recent plea agreement, Shawn Bass has pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.

Originally, he also faced a charge of aggravated battery.

A judge set a sentencing date for February 7th.

The shooting happened in October of 2017.

Police said he shot a juvenile who was driving near Wabash Elementary School.

The driver crashed into the school after being shot.

Police said the incident was linked to an argument involving a girl and money.