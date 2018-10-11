Man accused of murdering Anita Oswald has trial date pushed back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man charged in a murder investigation has his trial date changed.

On Thursday, a judge moved Kenny Pitts, Jr.'s trial back to April 1st of next year, with a pretrial conference set for February 7th.

Originally, his trial was set for December 10th.

Pitts is accused of killing Alice 'Anita' Oswald.

Oswald disappeared in November of 2017 after leaving the Harmony Haven animal rescue, where she was director of the shelter.

Her body was found in a Vigo County pond a few months later.

After Pitts was identified as a suspect, he was found at a campsite in Nevada.