Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has accepted a plea agreement for a man police say helped a suspect escape a standoff scene.
News 10 received a copy of the agreement for James Blair.
Under an agreement, he entered a guilty plea to assisting a criminal.
The prosecutor's office dropped a false informing charge.
LINK | "HE COULD HAVE VERY EASILY KILLED SOMEONE ELSE." POLICE CHIEF HAS NO EXCUSES AFTER SUSPECT BREAKS PERIMETER AND GOES TO WALMART
The sentence is four years. A little more than one year will be in-home detention. The rest will be informal probation.
The case is tied to a homicide investigation in March of 2018. Police say Blair hid Michael Reynolds - who was accused of killing someone.
That investigation led to a two-day standoff.
In the middle of the standoff, police say Blair drove Reynolds to the southside Walmart.
