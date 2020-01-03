Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea agreement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A judge has accepted a plea agreement for a man police say helped a suspect escape a standoff scene.

News 10 received a copy of the agreement for James Blair.

Under an agreement, he entered a guilty plea to assisting a criminal.

The prosecutor's office dropped a false informing charge.

The sentence is four years. A little more than one year will be in-home detention. The rest will be informal probation.

The case is tied to a homicide investigation in March of 2018. Police say Blair hid Michael Reynolds - who was accused of killing someone.

That investigation led to a two-day standoff.

In the middle of the standoff, police say Blair drove Reynolds to the southside Walmart.