Man accused of Tuesday standoff in Terre Haute set to appear in court on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused in a Tuesday stand-off in Terre Haute remains behind bars.

43-year-old Ryan Watson is facing charges for criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Police say Watson was involved in a three-hour-long standoff with police near 5th and Oak Streets.

Terre Haute Police Department said Watson's family requested a well-being check.

Police said they saw him through a window, and he pointed a gun at officers.

A probable cause affidavit was not available when we checked.

News 10 was told Watson will appear in court on Monday.