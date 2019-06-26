Man accused of Tuesday standoff in Terre Haute set to appear in court on Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused in a Tuesday stand-off in Terre Haute remains behind bars.
43-year-old Ryan Watson is facing charges for criminal recklessness and intimidation.
LINK | ONE PERSON IN CUSTODY AFTER TERRE HAUTE STAND-OFF
Police say Watson was involved in a three-hour-long standoff with police near 5th and Oak Streets.
Terre Haute Police Department said Watson's family requested a well-being check.
Police said they saw him through a window, and he pointed a gun at officers.
A probable cause affidavit was not available when we checked.
News 10 was told Watson will appear in court on Monday.
