Man accused in Terre Haute arson found unfit to stand trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man accused of arson is not fit to stand trial.
That's according to court records.
Jason Sickles reportedly set fire to a south 8th Street apartment building in January.
Everyone was able to get out safely.
He was set to go to trial on Tuesday, but after a mental evaluation earlier this month, experts say Sickles is incompetent to stand trial at this time.
