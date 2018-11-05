Man accused in Halloween night shooting receives court date

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of shooting a woman in the head on Halloween was in court on Monday.
Joshua Kyle faced Judge Michael Lewis on Monday.
Kyle faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
LINK | MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING WOMAN IN THE HEAD HAS A LENGTHY CRIMINAL HISTORY
He remains behind bars on $100,000 bond.
The judge set his trial date for April 22nd of next year.
He's expected back in court in February.
