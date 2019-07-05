Man Arrested for Theft in Clinton Home

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested a local man.
It comes after a theft in a Clinton, Indiana neighborhood. The Sheriff's Office said Stephen Bolin left that home with several items.
Deputies say they stopped Bolin during a traffic stop. According to authorities a search of his car turned up the stolen items.
They say they also discovered Bolin failed to register as a sex offender. Bolin faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender and theft.
