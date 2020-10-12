Male Breast Cancer survivor speaks out

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - During the month of October you'll see pink ribbons and support for women with breast cancer. But for many not much thought is given to men getting the disease. That could be said for Matt Bowman, until he was diagnosed in 2017.

Bowman says, "Shocked was the feeling more than anything. Because it's something that you don't really think guys can have or be diagnosed with. But the reality is breast tissue is breast tissue."

Bowman was alerted when he discovered he had an inverted nipple. After evaluations, doctors diagnosed him with breast cancer.

Bowman explains, "When pathology finally came back I had four positive lymph nodes and that actually made me stage 3a. So in a matter of about a week and a half, I went from stage one to stage three."

Bowman received chemotherapy and mastectomies on both breasts. All the while facing a health system that seemed behind on male breast cancer.

Bowman says, "When you walk in 'oh are you here for your wife, your girlfriend, your mother.' there are places that still have signs on their walls 'no men past this point.'"

He says this can make it embarrassing for men to get the help they need.

According to the Men's Breast Cancer Coalition over 500 men will die of breast cancer in 2020.

Today Bowman's prognosis is good. But he hopes awareness will help to get medical providers and men up to speed on male breast cancer.

Bowman says, "If you have breast tissue still to this day you are at risk for developing breast cancer."

For more information on Male Breast Cancer: Click Here