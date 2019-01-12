Photo Gallery 1 Images
WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) -- Vectren is reminding customers ice and snow can interfere with your gas meter and cause it to malfunction, but removing the snow can be dangerous.
Experts suggest first removing any ice from vents and using a broom to brush away snow.
They said if the meter is totally covered in ice don't try to melt of child the ice, just let it thaw on its own.
If your gas meter is damaged or you suspect a leak, call your service provider right away.
Related Content
- Making sure your gas meter isn't covered by snow and ice
- Does downtown Terre Haute need parking meters?
- PHOTOS: Snow and ice hits the Wabash Valley
- Ice Thickness Guide
- Watch for thin ice
- Terre Haute man accused of trashing the inside of a gas station...over stolen ice cream
- Keep your mailbox clear of snow and ice, or you may not get your mail
- Leaf pick-up to resume when snow and ice are gone
- Snow shovels, ice melt, and...breakfast food? Stores fill up ahead of winter weather
- Scammers stopped at Covered Bridge Festival
Scroll for more content...