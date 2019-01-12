Making sure your gas meter isn't covered by snow and ice

WABASH VALLEY, (WTHI) -- Vectren is reminding customers ice and snow can interfere with your gas meter and cause it to malfunction, but removing the snow can be dangerous.

Experts suggest first removing any ice from vents and using a broom to brush away snow.

They said if the meter is totally covered in ice don't try to melt of child the ice, just let it thaw on its own.

If your gas meter is damaged or you suspect a leak, call your service provider right away.