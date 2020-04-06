Making masks to manage COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting Monday, a new program will make its way into the Wabash Valley.

It's called the Community Mask Initiative. It was created to help provide homemade masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

At the first introduction of the Coronavirus, masks were not recommended because they took away from health care providers.

However, now that we've seen the virus spread rapidly, the CDC has encouraged everyone to wear them in public.

This initiative provides those masks without taking from those on the frontlines.

The Vigo County Health Department will host a donation drive Monday morning at the Annex building from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Masks will be collected and distributed to those who need it. Those who are donating are asked to put the mask in a Ziploc bag before turning it in.

What are the requirements to make a mask? According to the CDC, here's what it should include:

It should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.

You can secure it with ties or ear loops.

It should include multiple layers of fabric.

It should allow for breathing without restriction.

You should be able to wash it without changing its shape.

You can find multiple tutorials online for making masks. Click here for a link to a template.