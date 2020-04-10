Making masks and making memories

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- With just a start-up of the sewing machine and a Cricut, 7-year-old Danessa Pine and her aunt Katie Gustafson get to work!

"I will cut them out on my Cricut, but she has paper templates to cut out on her fabric and then we start the process of sewing the inside, sewing the outside, ironing and then putting the 2 pieces together. It's a little bit of a process but it's worth it," Gustafson said.

The 2 are making face masks for those who need them.

"We just try to help the essentials and anyone else that feels like they need to when they go on essential trips," she said.

At just 7-years-old, Pine is learning important life lessons. Like how to sew, and the importance of giving back.

"I just want to let her know you need to give back to your community. Even if it's the smallest things," Gustafson said.

But they're doing more than just making masks. Pine started making bags by herself and filled them with essentials, and they started a blessing box.

"It's just amazing because she's only 7. I would never think, you know, being 7 it's such an initiative she's taking to help," she said.

And any money they get through donations they use to fill their blessing box.

"We're putting it back into the community for people that just may need just a little help right now because we know how hard it is right now," she said.

Pine said it doesn't matter how old you are, or how good you might be at sewing. Everyone can give a helping hand!

"I would say, even though you're a kid you can still do big things to help your community," Pine said.

A big lesson from a little girl, in a time we could all use it.

If you need a face mask or would like to donate to help them. You can reach out to Gustafson on Facebook, here.