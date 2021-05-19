This local boy was diagnosed with a rare disease, here's how you can help make his wish come true

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- May is national Huntington's Disease Awareness Month. The disease causes cells in the brain to break down at a rapid pace. This disease is found mainly in adults, but children can get it too.

It's something no parent ever wants to hear, that their child has been diagnosed with a fatal disease.

In December of 2020, six-year-old Hunner Goldman was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington's Disease.

It affects only 5% of children and has no cure.

Ashley Goldman is Hunner's mom.

She said when she first found out about his diagnosis, she was in shock. She quickly had to quit her job to take care of her son.

Ashley said the disease has rapidly progressed since his first diagnosis months ago.

Hunner has to now wear a helmet because he is starting to have trouble walking. His family said his speech has slowed down and he now has trouble eating and drinking.

His mom told News 10 she just wants to be able to keep Hunner smiling for as long as possible.

Ashley said, "Today we were talking about getting him in a wheelchair and I figured that it would be another couple of months from now but they're already looking into that. So, it's a very rough situation. I wouldn't pray it on anybody that's for sure.

Jennifer Travis is Hunner's grandmother. She said this entire journey has been something she, and her family never thought they would have to go through.

Travis said, "You know I ask the neurologist what can I do and she said 'there is nothing you can do. Do everything that you can now because next year is going to be different."

Ever since the diagnosis, the family has been working very closely with the Make A Wish Foundation.

However, because of travel restrictions from the pandemic, the foundation was not able to fulfill Hunner's dream of going to Disney World.

So, family and friends took matters into their own hands by starting a Go-Fund-Me page to make Hunner's wish come true.

Friend of the family Alexandra Nemneman said she's doing everything she can to help Hunner have a childhood.

Nemneman said, "What would normally be over the course of years we're trying to cram into just a short period of time so he can have all these wonderful experiences with his family while he's still able to."

Hunner's family said the support they have gotten so far from the community has been tremendous so far, but they still need your help in order to make his dreams come true.

If you want to donate to help Hunner get to Disney World you can click here.

If you can't donate and want to send Hunner a card, gifts, or a present the family has set up a P.O. Box.

That address is 4888 S Rogers Street box 24 Clear Creek, Indiana 47426.