Making a difference one blanket at a time

Many diseases haven’t stopped even though it seems like the world did when the pandemic first hit. In fact, many people are still getting cancer and undergoing treatments. One local woman is making sure cancer patients, and their families, know there are people out there thinking of them.

Posted: May 23, 2021 11:49 PM
Posted By: Brianna Shackelford

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many diseases haven't stopped even though it seems like the world did when the pandemic first hit. In fact, many people are still getting cancer and undergoing treatments. One local woman is making sure cancer patients, and their families, know there are people out there thinking of them.

Lorrine McCain is the founder of Stitch Pray and Crochet for Cancer.

McCain hand makes blankets for those who are going through their journey battling cancer.

She started this charity in March of 2019 in honor of her family members who were undergoing treatment.

She said she knows exactly what it’s like for patients and their families to go through this tough journey.

That’s why she wants to provide patients and families comfort as they battle through this disease.

McCain said, “There are so many people out there right now that just really need comfort, they need a hug, and since I can’t hug them, I want to hug them like this.”

So far, McCain has made 100 blankets.

Her 100th blanket was donated to the First Presbyterian Church of Farmersburg.

McCain has partnered with her church in order to help her charity grow.

She told News 10 that cancer touches home in her church because Pastor John Tuner has had cancer himself.

In fact, Turner said his entire family has a history of cancer.

Turner told us all the work McCain is doing is so important in keeping hope alive for those who are undergoing treatment.

Turner said, “Just having a comfort, and pulling on it like she said it’s like giving a hug back to you. Something to hold on to. People are afraid and they need comfort, and this is what these do.”

Once the blankets are complete the church prays on each blanket. Then the blankets get bagged up and sent to Union Hospital.

McCain said she doesn’t know who gets her blankets, but she does know they help touch the lives of the patients and their families that receive them.

McCain said, “One young lady passed away, and the family has kept the blanket as a memory, as a loving memory. And they can’t tell me how much they appreciate all of my hard work and dedication.”

McCain said she will keep making blankets as long as she needs to.

If you would like to help McCain in her journey to help others you can. 

You can send materials to her by sending them to this address: 2527 North 6 1/2 Street Terre Haute Indiana 47807.

