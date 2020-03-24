Making a difference during a pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's a small gesture that brought big smiles to everyone involved.

Declan Hartwell is 8 years old, a second-grader at Terre Town Elementary. He decided he wanted to spread some joy and positivity during these hard times.

"To make pictures for the nursing home," he said.

Hartwell's mom, grandma and aunt all work in the healthcare field. After hearing that residents in some nursing home facilities were no longer allowed to see their families because of COVID-19, he decided he wanted to help cheer them up.

He made pictures, wrote encouraging words, and even made games to tape up on their windows.

"So they can have some joy," Hartwell said.

With stickers, markers, some construction paper and a whole lot of love. One kid, with a huge heart, who these residents won't soon forget made a difference.

Hartwell said he thinks this is something more people should be doing.

It's important to remember this virus is more deadly to the elderly.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed nursing facilities to restrict visitors. That's why many families can not visit their loved ones inside the facility.