Make your own rain gauge!

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Storm Team gets countless questions from farmers and from you at home asking about how much rain fell after we see rain. And getting accurate measurements is important for our nearby river systems to track possible flooding as well as for farmers.

Here is a simple way you can make an inexpensive rain gauge at home!

First, you’ll need a two-liter bottle.

Cut off the top.

Get six inches of masking tape and a ruler.

Measure and label six inches on the masking tape with a permanent marker.

Fill the bottle with about an inch of water just to keep it from tipping over.

Then place the top cut piece on the top of the bottle.

Then put that labeled masking tape on the bottle just above that one inch of water so you can visually see how much rain fell.

Your reports are crucial for Meteorologists at the N.W.S. and for the Storm Team. If you want to report your rain totals to us, you can go to our ReportIt page at www.wthitv.com/report-it/.

Or you can always send your reports on social media via Facebook and Twitter.