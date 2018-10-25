TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're taking your kids trick or treating...safety is probably the number one thing on your mind.
Your first thought might be candy or strangers...but it's important to make sure your kids can be seen in the dark.
That means having reflective or glowing items with their costumes.
Those can be things like glow sticks or light up buckets.
To check out trick or treating times, click here.
Related Content
- Make sure your kids are visible before they go trick or treating
- Trick-or-treating times in the Wabash Valley
- Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley
- Treat yourself on Miracle Treat Day
- Treating the winter blues
- Videoconferences helping Indiana doctors treat hepatitis
- Make a Difference: Teaching kids how to defend against bullies
- Halloween is here; check out these tips to keep your trick-or-treaters safe!
- Local doctors learning how to treat "Silver Tsunami"
- Frozen treats, other supplies rocketing toward space station
Scroll for more content...