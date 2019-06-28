Clear

Make sure your family is safe at fairs and festivals this year

Fairs and festivals are popping up all over the Wabash Valley this summer season. Here's how they make sure the rides are safe for your family.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - We've all heard the horror stories about rides at fairs and festivals malfunctioning. The rotary club at the Brazil rotary festival said they go through a lot of checks to make sure you and your family stay safe while you're having fun.

During the summer months, fairs and festivals pop up all over the Wabash Valley.

Hundreds and thousands of families come in and out of the gates to enjoy live bands, eat carnival food and ride the rides.

"Its a tradition you know and it's important for bonding," Kristen Medlen, a mother at the festival said. "Something that the family loves and enjoys to do."

Medlen has a two-year-old and a nine-year-old. She said she brings her kids to the festival every year. She said she has never felt unsafe letting her kids ride the rides.

"I don't think safety's ever been a concern. I've been coming here since I was my daughters' age and she's 9," Medlen said.

The Brazil Rotary club says for the safety is a top priority!

"We have the fire marshall come and inspect all the rides and look make sure everything's safe," Chad Schopmeyer, President of the Rotary Club said. "They have a group that comes and actually checks and inspects each and every one of their rides at every show they show up to."

Friday was the second day of the eight-day-long festival.

They'll wrap on July fourth with, what they said, is the best fireworks show in the Wabash Valley,

