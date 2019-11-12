Make sure your car is ready for winter weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather isn't going away anytime soon...and that's why it's important to take care of your car.

Experts say you should check to make sure you have enough antifreeze, check your windshield wipers, and look at the tread depth on your vehicle's tires.

Your battery may begin to show its age as temperatures lower as well. You can have that tested at a local auto store.