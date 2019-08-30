Clear

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Picking up after others even if it means getting nothing in return, that's what makes this month's Make a Difference award winner stand out.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

FONTANET, Ind. (WTHI)- Picking up after others even if it means getting nothing in return.

Together, these sisters are making the streets of Fontanent a little cleaner and that's what makes this month's Make a Difference award winner stand out.

On your morning commute, you may see Sue Ann Butts and her sister Peggy Robinson walking the streets with a smile on their faces and trash bags in their hands.

"We started out we were just walking," Butts said.

At first, those walks were just about exercise, but, later it became something much more.

"And then we thought let's pick up the trash," Butts continued.

The sisters spend every morning cleaning up the streets of Fontanet. Five days a week, rain or shine, you can find them alongside the road collecting garbage.

"When we first started there was so much trash it was unreal," Robinson said.

"We found whole bags of trash, we found trash with animal remains in it and you know cans, just everything," Butts added on.

No matter how many bags it takes, they keep coming back each morning and if they miss a day...community members are the first to notice.

"Oh yeah, they expect us out there," Robinson said. "If we're not out there some of them will stop and say 'We haven't seen ya in a while where ya been?"

While they see it as a small act...bit by bit...it's making the town of Fontanent a cleaner place to live.

"I don't know that I deserve it but we're older but yet we're out here trying to do something that makes a difference," Butts said.

"Kinda special so I don't really know what to say just other than thank you," Robinson added.

