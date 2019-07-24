'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list of expenses to send kids back to school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A survey said families can expect to spend record amounts of money this year.

The National Retail Federation found families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of about $697, and that's up from just under $685 from last year.

Believe it or not, it's almost time to send the kiddos back to school, and with that comes a lot of expenses.

From school supplies, new clothes, and shoes, to annual physicals, the list seems to never end.

A Wabash Valley mother is sending her daughter off to school for the first time this year.

She said the expenses have been adding up, and it can really place a burden on large families.

It's all about budgeting and planning in advance to make sure you're ready for the first day back to school.

"If I knew she needed a backpack and a lunch box, we bought that about a month ago, and then school clothes we've been buying periodically and looking for sales at the end of season sales, so we've done that. I just kind of try and spread it out, make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready and we're prepared," said Cara Ralston.

Several local stores do have back to school sales, so be sure to look for those to make sure you're getting the best deals.

The United Way, Salvation Army and other groups are working to help families struggling with all the expenses involved in getting kids back to school.