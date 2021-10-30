Make-A-Wish surprises 16-year-old with her dream car

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - A young girl's Make-A-Wish dreams came true on Saturday.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies, and several other local organizations came together to reveal a unique wish.

They presented a custom-made jeep for this young Make-A-Wish girl's 16th birthday.

"It's an amazing feeling," Pam Allison of the Make a Wish Foundation said. "We love giving back and this is one way to do it. It's so wonderful to see these families who have struggled with life-threatening illnesses with their children and to be able to have a wish fulfilled. "

This wish has been a work in progress for several years, but Saturday those dreams finally became reality. She hopes to use it for years of memories and road trips.

Organizers say it means a lot to be able to see this young girl's wish come true.

"It always warms my heart to help somebody," Brad Bole, the owner of the Blackburn Collision Center, said. "Whether it's an adult or child, but it especially it really warms my heart to help a child."